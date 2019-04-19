Strange world we live in… April 19, 2019, 6:51 am Can be seen on west side of river hike and bike trail. Can you explain how to get to it? Thanks to Marjo Koskinen for a the banner picture of trail riders and something she saw that caught her attention for sure. I found it: Better light and a better lens we should be able to get this kids monster up front and personal
Comments
Bruce McGeachy says
location is end of road 15
Tanya Martin says
If you walk south on the river trail past Road 16, you will see this.