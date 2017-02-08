Storm and snow warnings in BC

Warnings

4:02 AM PST Wednesday 08 February 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Boundary ( Okanagan Valley – Vernon is mentioned only)

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

An intense Pacific warm front will spread snow to the southern interior late today. The snow is forecast to become heavy at times tonight through Thursday.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

