Store to close – your chance to save big!

Last day of regular business hours is November 15.
All floor models are on clearance and are going quickly, however still a good selection to choose from………….. as of today.
We are open Tuesday through Saturday 9:30am -4:00pm.
Watch our Southern Valley Appliance Facebook page for updates, new mark downs and special hours…we will be open a few Sundays from 11:00am-3:00pm!!!!
Located in the Oliver Place Mall – 1400-5955 Main Street – Drop in, walk around the store. Friendly staff.
250 498 3448
Leave a Reply