Truck – camper not on it – stolen in Oliver

Details – Green 2010 Ford F350 diesel four wheel drive. New winter tires on, and chains inside, any of which they might try to sell off.

If you see it anywhere – call RCMP ( 250-498-3422)Crimestoppers or this number of owner seeking its return

250-498-4014

Owner says: Some low life stole my truck Sunday as I was hiking in the bush on Oliver Mountain.