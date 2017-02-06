Found a couple more Stocks postcards in a photo album belonging to my uncle Dennis Hughes. The page was dated 1936. Emailed them to Brian Wilson and he was kind enough to give me the following information on them:

“Lumb Stocks was on hand during this construction. Those are mine rails to help haul debris from the site. It was easier than bringing in a big steam shovel. The whole rock did not come down with this blast. Highways continued to pick away at it for another 15 years. The rock was so dense it just wouldn’t let go.”

Another interesting piece of history.