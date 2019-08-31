Dear Town of Osoyoos,

we wish to make you fully aware of the unbearable smell that has increased the last couple of years in the golf course area. As a tax payer it makes it very unpleasant to enioy the outside environment during the summer months. It is embarassing to have guest over due to the awful smell. We know that you have been approached before by others and we hope that youcome to a speedy solution.

Petition to be addressed Tuesday when council members resume duties after a long week-end

…Terrible Smell

…Not a good visitor experience

…Smell is disgusting

…Can not sit outside

some of the descriptions on a petition document filed at the Town of Osoyoos.

After a great national event for Ladies Golf – this is disturbing.

Did you know? Fairview Mtn Golf Course has greens irrigated with effluent – but from several miles away.

In Osoyoos – effluent is pumped to the GC and dealt with in a closer proximity to the residents. Generally it could say there is limited habitation within 1/2 mile of the sewer plant in Oliver.