Still time to stock up! on warm alpaca wool! at Sunkeya

Terri and her mom

For a bottle of wine – what well known OK Falls house is associated with these two people?

First non-family answer before 3pm Sunday

Comments

  1. Bassett House?

    Publisher: seems the knowledge base is high around here.

    Sue I shall call and make arrangements.

    I shall also add some info Terri will give to me on her mom and the connections to the house at the falls

