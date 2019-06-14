“Stevely” has single malt

Whisky, Whisky, Whisky!

We are excited to announce our Canadian Single-Malt Whisky release and welcome you to share in the celebration with an exclusive opportunity to sample the whisky before the release on June 21st.

June 19, 2019 – Dubh Glas Single-Malt Consumer Tasting

This is a full featured seated tasting with the distiller, Grant Stevely, of The Dubh Glas Distillery on the launch of their Canadian single-malt whisky release at Fairview Golf Course.

This event is ticketed and will include light food and encompass the range of whisky that will be available for purchase on June 21st, 2019. Seating is limited to 50.

* No whisky will be available for purchase at the event.

Email first for more information stevely@thedubhglasdistillery.com

June 21, 2019 – Dubh Glas Single-Malt release for purchase

Our tasting room will be open for sales between 11:00am-6:00pm and through our 4th Anniversary weekend. Unfortunately we will be unable to offer whisky samples during the weekend activities and celebration however, we certainly encourage you to attend one of our full featured tastings during the week. We will try and educate you on the style that would be suitable for your palate.

Email first for more information stevely@thedubhglasdistillery.com

