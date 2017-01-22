Obituary for the late Steve Bryson
November 3, 1952 – January 19, 2017
On Thursday January 19th – Mr. Steven Bryson of Oliver passed away peacefully after a long illness at the South Okanagan General Hospital – at the age of 64 years.
He was predeceased by his brother Wayne Bent.
Steven will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Olivia Alex; son Derek (Lillian) Bryson; mother Irene Bryson; father Ken Bryson; sisters Ronny McGinnis, Marlene Alex, Shirley Alex; brothers Tom Alex, Moses Alex and his loving foster family, the Maurer family in Kamloops.
Steven worked for 20 years for the Osoyoos Indian Band as a Lands & Taxation Administrator. He enjoyed fishing, photography, watching the Canucks play and hanging out and having coffee with his friends at the Cock & Bull Café.
Dinner will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday January 22, 2017 with a wake and prayers to follow at 7:00 P.M. at the Inkameep Community Hall.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday January 23, 2017 at the Inkameep Community Hall followed by interment at the Inkameep Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the hall following the interment.
Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Comments
Laurie & Randy Wickenheiser says
Steven you will be dearly missed you were amazing person ,our Mom & Dad Vanderheyden loved you as another special son you will always be in our heart and missed always Love You brother and rest in peace.
Laurie & Randy Wickenheiser
Brenda Shaw says
RIP STEVE BRYSON…My condolences to your family and friends. I know that you will be missed.
A Poem by Chief Dan George
The beauty of the trees,
the softness of the air,
the fragrance of the grass,
speaks to me.
The summit of the mountain,
the thunder of the sky,
the rhythm of the sea,
speaks to me.
The strength of the fire,
the taste of salmon,
the trail of the sun,
and the life that never goes away,
they speak to me.
And my heart soars.”