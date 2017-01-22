Rest in peace

Obituary for the late Steve Bryson

November 3, 1952 – January 19, 2017

On Thursday January 19th – Mr. Steven Bryson of Oliver passed away peacefully after a long illness at the South Okanagan General Hospital – at the age of 64 years.

He was predeceased by his brother Wayne Bent.

Steven will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Olivia Alex; son Derek (Lillian) Bryson; mother Irene Bryson; father Ken Bryson; sisters Ronny McGinnis, Marlene Alex, Shirley Alex; brothers Tom Alex, Moses Alex and his loving foster family, the Maurer family in Kamloops.

Steven worked for 20 years for the Osoyoos Indian Band as a Lands & Taxation Administrator. He enjoyed fishing, photography, watching the Canucks play and hanging out and having coffee with his friends at the Cock & Bull Café.

Dinner will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday January 22, 2017 with a wake and prayers to follow at 7:00 P.M. at the Inkameep Community Hall.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday January 23, 2017 at the Inkameep Community Hall followed by interment at the Inkameep Cemetery. Lunch will be served at the hall following the interment.

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com