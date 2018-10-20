Stelkia home heavily damaged on McKinney Rd

Time: After 1 pm

Location: 2831 McKinney Rd

Oliver Fire Department dispatched to a report of a structure fire on OIB land up the road to Baldy.

Spokesman Rob Graham said two pumpers and a tender sent to the fire which heavily damaged a house. No one was home at the time.

Owner Aaron Stelkia says a furnace was in the part of the home damaged. Other parts were saved.

Graham said the fire was coming through the roof of the vinyl clad home on the south side. The north half of the house is still standing.

“It took a bit of time to gain control” said Graham

The house is at the end of a remote driveway. Out buildings and a large hay storage are near the entrance to “Spetlumkun” Ranch.