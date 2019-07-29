Statistics, statistic and more numbered confusion

Rural Oliver saw their crime severity numbers skyrocket due to a pair of homicides.

The CSI is the primary metric used by Maclean’s magazine for its controversial annual “most dangerous” communities of Canada rankings. The national crime severity index came in at 75, while B.C. was 87.7.

Data on the Okanagan’s communities is below, with general CSI scores and violent CSI (VCSI) scores and year-over-year increases.

Penticton CSI: 145.75 (+ 1.15 per cent) VCSI: 70.22 (-20.3 per cent)

Vernon CSI: 131.66 (+ 2.8 per cent) VCSI: 105.35 (-8.59 per cent)

Kelowna CSI: 118.77 (+ 9.6 per cent) VCSI: 51.8 (-25.4 per cent)

Lake Country CSI: 60.48 (+ 31.22 per cent) VCSI: 44.13 (+81.1 per cent)

Osoyoos (rural) CSI: 151.11 (-2.6 per cent) VCSI: 48.7(+5.1 per cent)

Oliver (rural) CSI: 145.96 (+3 5 per cent) VCSI: 176.35 (+189.2 per cent)

* Interesting to note that Osoyoos CSI was higher than Oliver and both figures indicate RURAL information not downtown village info

The severity of violent crime fell in most of the Okanagan last year, while overall crime inched upwards, according to new data from Stats Canada.

The Crime Severity Index is published annually for every police detachment in Canada, calculating a number based on crime per capita while adding more weight to serious and violent crimes.

The CSI’s benchmark is 100, which is based on the national crime severity index in 2006. A figure above 100 indicates crime severity has grown since 2006, while a sub-100 CSI corresponds to a shrink in crime.

In the 2018 data released last week

Kelowna’s CSI up 9.55 per cent to 118.77. Violent crime fell more than 25 per cent to 51.80.

Penticton, CSI up 1.15 per cent to 145.75. Violent crime index also fell there 20.32 per cent to 70.22.

Vernon’s CSI up 2.87 per cent to 131.66. Violent crime fell 8.59 per cent to 105.35.

