State of local emergency issued for Tulameen

Due to the threat of flooding and debris flow that may threaten life, safety and cause significant property damage, a Declaration of State of Local Emergency has been ordered for the community of Tulameen in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Electoral Area H.

In the event that an evacuation is ordered, residents will be given as much notice as possible via an advance Evacuation Alert. Once evacuated, residents should immediately register at the reception centre located at the Riverside Community Centre (148 Old Hedley Road, Princeton.)

Reception Centre Phone: 250.295.0202

What does a Declaration of State of Local Emergency (SOLE) mean?

Declaring a state of local emergency enables local authorities in the Province of British Columbia to exercise the emergency powers listed in the Emergency Program Act. The emergency powers are utilized by the local authority to order the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment within the local authority’s jurisdiction.