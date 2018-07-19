State of local emergency declared – areas being evacuated

July 19, 2018 12:30 am

Evacuation Order Issued for 34 Properties in Electoral Area “F” North Beach area (North of Summerland)

Under a Local State of Emergency in RDOS Electoral Area “F,” an Evacuation Order has been issued for 34 properties due to the Mount Eneas wildfire. Properties along Callan Road, Hwy 97 and North Beach Road to the north of the District of Summerland are affected. The wildfire threat poses potential danger to life, health, and property damage. Area F is West Bench, Faulder, PIB, north of Summerland.

UPDATE: Evacuation Order for 9 properties on Hwy 97

Nine properties including all campground sites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Hwy 97 are in the process of being evacuated by first responders due to the Mount Eneas wildfire. The Evacuation Order is in the Greata Ranch area approximately 10 km north of Summerland Wildfire Service, RCMP and BC Parks staff are on scene.