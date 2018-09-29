Starts today at 3

Fall Art Show and Sale “flows” with art

Overflowing with creativity, Oliver’s 35th annual Fall Art Show and Sale welcomes art lovers this coming weekend. The multimedia arts event includes photography, fibre art, three-dimensional art, watercolours, oils, acrylics, mixed / other media, and two categories for youth. In the competitive portion, a flood of 113 works have been entered. This year, the theme is “Go with the Flow”. In addition, three special exhibits are featured.

The Fall Art Show and Sale spans two days, Saturday September 29 (3 – 9 p.m.) and Sunday September 30 (12 – 5 p.m.), at the Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Drive. The event shares the same weekend at the same venue as the Cask and Keg and Festival of the Grape. Admission is by donation, with a draw to win a tempting wine fridge or a work of art.

Saturday’s visitors can vote for their favourite in each media category, and for overall “Best Interpretation of the Theme”. As excitement bubbles up for the awards show, the classy quartet Jazz Out West keeps the evening flowing smoothly. The live music and dessert reception begin at 7 p.m.

Twenty-eight winners will be presented with their quail trophies beginning at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Honorable mentions will also recognize meritorious work.

Sunday’s admission is through a Festival of the Grape ticket only. Patrons of the grape who visit the Community Centre will discover artistic creativity flowing, not just wine. The popular wine fridge draw continues. Stroll the exhibit and find the award-winning artwork, marked with rosettes.

Many works of art are for sale both days. The show attracts participation from established professionals and gifted newcomers alike. It is also a chance to meet the artists, and learn a little about their work.

In addition to the art competition, both days also feature special displays by local artists. CreateAbility, a program dedicated to making art accessible, will exhibit work by diversely-abled adults. The RipOff Artists are ten talented artists, each working in their own medium, dedicated to “ripping off” a dead artist’s work in their own style. This year, the RipOffs recreate the colourful “Three People Singing” by indigenous Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo. A tribute to John Salsnek, a renowned Willowbrook painter who passed away last year, will also be mounted.

The Fall Art Show and Sale is an annual presentation by the Oliver Community Arts Council.