Starts Friday in Osoyoos

SOAP Theatre dress rehearsals are now taking place at the OSS Theatre in Osoyoos in preparation for shows January 27-28 in Osoyoos, moving to Venables Theatre in Oliver on February 3-4.

“It has been more than ten years since Bernard and Robert reunited in Paris. The times may have changed, but Bernard has not. When his plans to get Jaqueline out of the house for the weekend fall apart he is going to need help explaining the presence of his mistress. Thank heavens Robert is coming over!

But can Bernard count on Robert, who has a secret of his own?​”

Actors’ (shown in pictures) names are: Trevor Leigh, Craig Bjornsen, Angela Stuart, Jackie Brockholm, Louise Szalay and Bryan Sykes.

Tickets available at:

•Venables Theatre Box Office (all shows)

•Online at www.venablestheatre,ca (all shows)

•Sundance Video (Oliver shows) and

•Your Dollar Sotre with More (Osoyoos shows