Oliver Arts and Crafts – two day event starts next Friday

The season of wonders and good will

When the days getting shorter and one thinks of cozy evenings we’re getting ready to wow you out of your comfy couches and lazyboys to this awesome event!

Can’t almost believe it that our Oliver community has supported and loves this pre Christmas event for the 42 years. You guessed right, it’s the Oliver Arts and Craft Show which starts Friday November 16th from 10 am till 6 pm and the next day Saturday from 10 am till 4 pm.

There is no entry fee but, like in years past, we do take donations for our local food bank, either cans or cash, thank you already.

We will be presenting a wide array of wares with quite a few new vendors, old favourites still have their spotlight too and lots in between. Remember that it’s all handmade by artisans in this region that sourced things locally. From Salsa and Chutney to handmade chocolate and rocks mined in the region to honey, pickles, hand carved spoons and baking! Also felted items(tea cosies, mittens or needle-felted ornaments) knitted socks, shawls, gloves and toques are on display.

Vintage jewelry, handcrafted soaps, glass ornaments, iron dinner bells, pottery and, of course, Christmas decorations all found their way into this event.

Did we mentioned all that fantastic quilting and sewing that’s been done for this? Tree skirts,baby blankets,purses,and wall hangings or just a fancy little or big bag. Table runners and placemats are here as well.

Last but not least, the kitchen this year will be handled by the Oliver Eats Deli and it sounds already very delicious. One more stop to check out!