Stakeholders react

The South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society has been in negotiations with Parks Canada for the past 3 weeks to host a “stakeholders” meeting regarding the proposed National Park Reserve. Only on Feb 8th (4 days prior) did our group receive confirmation. The day after (Feb 9th) sending out invitations to our membership, Parks Canada wanted to limit the debate to only 150 “stakeholders” total.
In a recent event, yesterday evening within 24 hrs of the “stakeholders” meeting, Parks Canada has cancelled the event.
Many, many members from various organizations like the BCWF, Grassland Coalition and the SOSPS had indicated relief that there was finally going to be a open-mic conversation about the Park. Sadly, this would have been the first “public” meeting for the issue. Many had committed to drive from all regions, no matter the weather to express their questions and concerns. Many also indicated that they were waiting for this “stakeholders” meeting to satisfy unanswered questions before taking the Parks Canada Consultation Poll, release last December which ends February 28 2019.
If the promise to have a conversation with local residents can be broken last-minute to the convenience of Parks Canada, is this an indication of the integrity they will practice in the future with promises regarding any aspect of the process? When an agenda or tough questions are being made, shutting down and controlling the conversation is disingenuous, and lack any accountability to local taxpayers.
For an organization that promised local input, this decision by Parks Canada to shut down the conversation during the “consultation period” has done irreparable harm to the trust that locals have for our Federal Government and the democratic process.
Shawn Hathaway says
So it was reported as a public forum, which it was not. It was strictly speaking invite only. From what I understand some took it upon themselves to invite others that had not been. The presentation to Oliver council did have some interesting questions and the main one being from the Mayor, ” Is our local MLA on the steering committee that is over seeing this process?” The answer was a no followed by a why? Which no detailed answer was given too.
Publisher: So you are confirming (for Parks Canada) – it did not want to engage the public inside the window of the consultation period. Hopefully you are paid for your services as a spokesman for Parks Canada
David Sabyan says
Parks Canada has sent a very clear message, the local folks are not considered “Stakeholders” since they have questions and concerns about the Park Reserve. Parks Canada would rather listen to groups like the Wilderness Committee Organization who have two offices in Vancouver. These organizations that are 250 miles away are promoting events like their “Wine and Sign” this month so you can come to their Vancouver office and fill out the Parks Canada Survey before the deadline. Really? yes really, 250 miles away to tell us how great the Park Reserve will be for the local “Stakeholders”.
Dan Smith says
I found the site Dan
Wilderness Committee of BC
Yes they are supporters of SOS National Park Reserve “concept”
Yes they are having a show and tell in Vancouver with wine.
Your detailed, long comment seem more like advertising for them than a criticism of their tactics.
Many people in BC believe Wilderness Committee does good work.
I do wish however that local ‘Yes’ people would not use outsiders to advocate for something that locals seem NOt to want.
Dan Smith says
The purpose of my comment was to draw attention to the tactics being used by supporters of the NPR.
I did include the contents of their two posts to show that they were offering inducements for support. The line in particular I found offensive was “When you complete a hard copy of Parks Canada’s survey (while sipping on Burrowing Owl malbec), you’ll be entered to win a prize. ”
This purchase of peoples support who live far away in despicable and should not be allowed.
I did not comment either way on any other work the Wilderness Committee does.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
Certainly disconcerting that this was done. Was there no reason given ? It seems to be poor judgment
Bob Barker says
Will your group attend a meeting Feb 19 with reps only ?
Will you miss an opportunity by boycotting such an invite only meeting ?
Have the stakeholders not already met with ParksC since last September ?
I am a bit confused about the process – is the concept the plan, have the feds received permission from anyone to proceed….. the committee of 3 : Bands, PCan and the Horrible Horgan/Green provincials
No local reps, No local consultations – so we live in a democracy…..? Right on Dick Cannings – next time maybe…
Just a phony questionnaire of “do you like hang gliding or walking in the park?” Not what do think? What are your ideas on hunting, fishing and gathering of fruit, wildlife, medicines by all those that come here?”
Shirley Zelinski says
Did I miss the time period when this Country became a dictatorship? I thought every resident around the proposed park was a stakeholder, some much more than others, but this park will have an effect and cost all of us. It will benefit a few. The web questionaire – may be the most important use of our time right now. They seem to be watching those numbers and will say later all had an opportunity to voice concerns. I have taken the time to voice mine.
Kathy Malmberg says
Burrowing Owl is hosting the wine tasting event in Vancouver. They have NO stake in the park as it doesn’t affect them. The event is purely being used as promotion for their wine. Their winery and vineyard ( and many others) has buried many, many acres of beautiful terrain. That is where their interest lies. I will no longer be buying their wine.
Publisher: Not sure what the point is – The owners of BO – large supporters of National Park. The Greater Vancouver event sponsored by Wilderness Committee. Where the wine comes from is not significant. Having Lower Mainland people sign up for a response to consultation does bother me. To quote the Mayor of Oliver – “where is the local involvement here? Why no MLA on the steering committee”,,,,,, why no local people clearly identified as objective and impartial.
BO owner Jim Wyse is a director of the Nature Trust and has been since his appointment in 2014. Jim sits on the Board of the Burrowing Owl Conservation Society of BC. He is a past Board member of the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls.
