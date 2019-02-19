Stakeholders arrange public meeting on National Park

Open Letter

Sarah Boyle, M.Sc., P. Bio

Project Manager / Gestionnaire de projet,

South Okanagan – Similkameen / Okanagan Sud – Similkameen

Protected Areas Establishment Branch / Direction de l’établissement des aires protégées

Parks Canada / Parcs Canada

On behalf of the Board and Members of the South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society we request that Parks Canada extend the online consultation period by 2 months, until the end of April 2019. There has been insufficient time for the public at large in the region to make an informed decision of the issue of the SO National Park reserve.

Furthermore, the SOSPS formally requests the attendance of Parks Canada representative(s) to attend an information meeting on February 26th 2019, from 6:45 – 9 PM at the Oliver Community Centre.

This event will be a moderated meeting to garner pertinent subjects through questions and answers regarding the proposed NPR. The SOSPS are extending invitations out to stakeholder groups both for and against the National Park Reserve, in hopes to generate a dialogue of discovery, information and sharing.

As the SOSPS has not heard any further information since the cancelled meetings of February 12th, so we have booked the event to satisfy requests from our membership to proceed with a meeting. The SOSPS is looking forward to work with Parks Canada to ensure the meeting proceeds to standards needed for their participation.

Board of Directors

South Okanagan Similkameen Preservation Society