Stab wounds – incident investigated in Osoyoos

2018-05-15 13:53 PDT

On May 14, 2018 at 1:40 p.m. the Osoyoos RCMP responded to an incident at a hotel located at 4200 Lakeshore Drive. A 25-year-old male was located on site suffering from suspected stab wounds and was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information suggests this was a targeted event, and police do not feel public safety is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Released by:

Sgt. Jay (Jason) D. Bayda

Area Commander – Osoyoos Det.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police | Gendarmerie royale du Canada