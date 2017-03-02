Spring Landfill Hours

The Oliver Landfill will now be open from 10 am to 3:45 pm Monday to Saturday until December. The Oliver Landfill is closed Sundays, Statutory Holidays and Boxing Day.

The Transfer Station, at the Keremeos Landfill, will be open on Wednesdays from March until the end of November. During these months the Transfer Station will be open Wednesday Noon to 4 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

The Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will reopen on Sundays from March until the end of November. The Campbell Mountain Landfill hours will be open every day from 8:30 am to 4:45 pm except Statutory Holidays and Boxing Day.

For more information, contact the RDOS Solid Waste Division at 250-490-4129, info@rdos.bc.ca or visit www.rdos.bc.ca.