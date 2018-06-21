WCRA – Osoyoos drag races resume in September

Photo credit:Dan Hodson

One may think they’re seeing double as these two beautiful Chevy Camaros approach the startling lights at the Osoyoos,BC airport. Wine Country Racing Assn plays hosts to racers and fans from both sides of the border at their drag racing events.

As the summer heat pours over the Okanagan Valley, it’s time to put the drag cars to rest until fall. Father’s Day at Richter Pass Motorplex in Osoyoos,BC was a hit for more than just dads. Wine Country Racing Association hosted the third of their 5 events scheduled for 2018.

The results for the day follow:

Sportsmans’ Bracket

Osoyoos had the showdown locked in on Sunday for Sportsmans’ Bracket. Brad Baxendale triumphed in his 1984 Chevy Camaro over Glenn Taylor in his 1990 Ford Mustang.

Pro Bracket

Shane Williamson raced the Pro trophy home to Enderby in his 1967 Camaro; beating out Oliver, BC’s Cliff Meeds in his 1949 Ford truck.

Super Pro

Jim Wanner brought his 1969 Valient a long way from Prince George, BC driving it to victory over Grand Forks’s Levi Wierberg (1981 Buick Regal).

Bike/Sled

Lorne Stavinga went back home to Grand Forks a happy gentleman. Stavinga zipped the trophy out of the competition’s grasp on his 2001 Suzuki 1300.

Reaction Time

Rob Skilling, from Grand Forks had a perfect .500 reaction time in his 1970 Chevelle.

Next race dates Sept 23

www.winecountryracing.ca