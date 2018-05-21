Spotted Lake – west of Kilpoola

No spots on Spotted Lake ( lots of garbage around SL turn out) for those that care.

Most people I think including me think of flooding and high water tables at the river or near a creek but it happens in the mountains as well.

Top picture is Spotted Lake which is picturesque at low pool – dry conditions

Bottom pictures is a puddle, pond and lake forming west of Spotted Lake – near Kilpoola Estates Osoyoos Area A

Residents have requested help for access to their property but told – “you own it” it is your land!