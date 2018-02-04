Sportsmen’s Award Night

Group shot of winners present at Game Banquet Saturday night in Oliver.

Lee Clarke: High Big Game overall trophy presented in memory of Ed Weins – Guide Outfitter

Clarke also awarded Trophy for Big Horn Sheep 159 4/8

Tyson Marsel, Mule Deer – Junior High Overall donated by Lee-Lynn Kitchen and Bath Cabinets of Penticton

– Awarded Junior Typical Mule Deer 98 4/8 and Junior Whitetail

Other winners: Dave Mattes, not present, Typical whitetail 124 2/8 tropy donated by Tom and Dave Evans

First critter/deer – Caydnace Anderson

Ladies deer – Michelle Kroll

Moose trophy donated by R. Riley and J. Gludovatz – Earle Streeter

Peter Karan Elk 246 4/8 Trophy – Rodney Zeeman