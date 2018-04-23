Sportsman’s Bowl area – roads in danger

One reason 12 properties evacuated in the Sportman’s Bowl Rd area

Photo by Terry Schafer

Residents west of this “hole” cannot use vehicles to get out – Fire Department needed to “ferry” them out.

Below is Secrest Hill Rd where a crack in the pavement at the culverts is being monitored for “spread” – Tape on the centre line will indicate more instability of sub pavement soil and gravel.

One report says the water level north of Secrest Hill Rd is down 12 feet

At Willowbrook – Forestry crews now sand bagging on ‘Jones Way’ where Park Rill upper stream is jumping its man-made culvert and flowing eastward towards properties in the subdivision. Dredging the culvert might be better than sand-bagging.

At Island Way – crews are trying to clear the log jam near the river where Park Rill enters Okanagan River. CORRECTION – Gary and Lloyd Cook gave ODN a tour of the area near the river but still their property which is inundated with all that water. Lots of sandbagging going on this morning. The Cook’s indicated that no one is helping them with mitigation.

On Nk’Mip Road all appears okay at the “old church” bridge crossing. The amount of silt and erosion of the creek bed of some concern to authorities on Friday.

“Engineers for the RDOS and the Province of BC have been continuously assessing the area and deployed crews are attempting to divert water flows back into the existing creeks and reinforcing the area with sandbags. Freshet is increasing the water flow volumes, putting additional pressures on that area and downstream properties. Today, a strategic planning discussion took place with all agencies to develop strategies for each inundation area. These strategies and mitigation efforts will be bolstered by increased funding support through Emergency Management BC. In the coming days, expect to see more equipment, armouring protection and crews on site to undertake drainage and flooding mitigation. These works will take place from the Okanagan River River channel, over Island Way Rd., and up into and including Sportsmen Bowl.”

Source: RDOS EO Centre