Afternoon spent sand bagging and shoring up a creek in Oliver

Oliver Fire Department cooperating with crews from the Ministry of Forests have brought forward more than a thousand filled sandbags and crews to bolster Park Rill Creek (main arm) in the 200 block Sportsman’s Bowl Rd. near the gun range.

Oliver Fire utilizing not only their own equipment but a borrowed flat-deck to transport that many sandbags.

Crews will work until the creek is more secure within a containment to prevent the water spreading out towards homes.

Call came in at about 3pm with a very quick response. 20 local firefighters on the scene with 20 forest firefighters. Project in and out – (3-5:30pm)

BC forest service firefighters had been on the scene most of day and their crews continue to make more sand bags.