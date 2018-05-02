Split confirmed – 1 new director for RDOS

Electoral Area “D” Division – Confirmed!

The RDOS has been advised that the new Lieutenant Governor has approved the Order in Council which sees the division of Electoral Area “D” into two separate Electoral Areas. This division will officially come into effect this October at election time, where residents of the new Area “I” will have the opportunity to vote in their new electoral director.

What does this mean for residents?

New Boundary: The new electoral Area “D” includes the communities on the east side of Skaha Lake – Okanagan Falls, Skaha Estates, Heritage Hills, Upper Carmi and Vaseux Lake. The new electoral Area “I” includes the communities on the west side of Skaha Lake – Kaleden, Twin Lakes, St. Andrews, Marron Valley and Apex.

Additional Electoral Area Director: there will be an additional director on the RDOS Board. This new director will be voted in at the upcoming elections this October.

New Directors Represent Smaller Population: The existing Area “D” is made up of a number of unique communities and is currently the largest RDOS electoral area in terms of population, which can make it a challenge for one electoral area director to represent all of the area at the RDOS Board. Now with the creation of two electoral areas, the electoral directors will have increased capacity to attend meetings across the area and will be able to better understand and represent the views of the residents and property owners.