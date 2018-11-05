On behalf of the Board of Directors of Spirit of the Game Society, I’m thrilled to announce that we raised $10,460 at our inaugural fundraiser, Saturday night at The Sage Pub.

It was a full house and, once again, the community came out in full force to support a local fundraiser.

With this money, we can now ensure that more kids in Osoyoos and Oliver get a chance to participate in sports and school activities. They won’t be left out due to financial constraints.

A huge thank you goes out to everyone who came to the night, the businesses and organizations who donated prizes, and volunteers at the event.

The Spirit of the Game Society is truly grateful for the support of everyone.

Brock Jackson

Director