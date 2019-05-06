Speed sport on Skagit – results

1st Place Caleb CLEVEN (1st Princeton) 20.846 Seconds

2nd Place Corben VAN GENNE (1st Princeton) 20.908 Seconds

3rd Place Carter Lane (2nd Penticton) 21.454 Seconds

Best Sportsman: Taylor GIROUX (1st Oliver)

Best in Show: Dallas CRAWFORD (1st Oliver)

**Times are a composite average over three (3) heats.

Best single heat time was 19.37 Seconds by Emily MCCOLLUM (1st Oliver)

Highest Recorded Speed on the track was 22Kph shared by Emily MCCOLLUM (1st Oliver), Ella BAUDER (2nd Penticton), and Matthew WILLIAMS (1st Princeton).

Mike Field

Group Commissioner (Junkbox 2019 Race Marshall)

1st Oliver Scouts