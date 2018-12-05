Speed bumps and ….what to do…….. Bridge Park?

Tuesday 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Oliver Community Hall

Discuss ways of slowing traffic

And a plan for a very small park at the “Bridge”

This strip of land south of new hotel primarily designed to be a brief rest stop and launch pad for those using the hike and bike trail. A needed resource for the weary and those ready for action. Could be Legacy Park, Clarence Park, Centennial South Park, Trump’s offer for Peace with Canada. God only know and there will be no referendum. Simple answer – Bridge Park, across the street from a kid’s spray park and adjacent to the river, Kiwanis Rest Stop and Old Stockers Diamond. All for corners in the hands of the people…. wait for it – of Oliver. Visitors have so many places to go to and stay in.

Back to the meeting, a public forum – three staff members, one ex staff member, one ex councilor, one owner of a tree legged dog, a number of pioneers, a number of the newly arrived. Rotating out over time the room with about 10 people who pay taxes in town – Oliver.

Ultimately up to staff to recommend and for the elected officials to reject. More important than both subjects on the agenda the fate of a lot of land north of the hotel – sell it or keep it. I think the mindset has changed from sell sell sell to keep it for us. Oliver needs choices and opportunities not cash to buy up public land for profit.

Bit of a rant here folks – well deserved in my opinion. Oh did I miss out on the speed bumps?? Not rocket science. Slow it down. More enforcement. Yup I love a speed trap and a radar gun when it comes to sidewalks, crosswalks and downtowns with NO by-pass for truckers and speeders.