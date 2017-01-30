Special meeting tonight to be televised

Special Open January 30 Council Meeting to be aired at 4:00 PM.]

Town of Oliver and Eastlink TV are pleased to announce that Town of Oliver Council meetings will be aired once again on Eastlink TV Channel 10 at 7:00 pm. Gallagher Lake Siphon repair options will be discussed at the January 30, 2017 Special Open Meeting at 4:00 PM. Providing access to Council meetings has been a high priority to Oliver Council and Eastlink TV resulting from the change in service provision. Once again, residents will be able to watch local government.

The Town of Oliver has launched CivicWeb, a new meeting portal where residents can access Town meetings and other information. The new portal has been designed to provide a user-friendly interface to enhance the flow of information between government and the public.

Some of the many functions include:

• A comprehensive calendar of upcoming and past Council meetings

• Easy access to agendas and minutes for a particular meeting

• A user-friendly search option for other Council records, and

• The ability to subscribe for automatic notification (e-updates) of new Council records (agendas and minutes) related to specific meeting types.

The portal also provides an advanced search engine to assist citizens to easily locate Town actions and decisions. Residents are encouraged to access the portal by going to the Town’s website, www.oliver.ca