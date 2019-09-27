Update: 3 new charges against suspect – remanded in custody until Wednesday

36 year old Jesse William Shawcross has been charged with 19 criminal counts in connection with multiple incidents in the last week in Oliver, OK Falls and Penticton. Shawcross has lived in Kamloops and his age may be different than given in court documents.

Charges were read in court this afternoon

3 counts of uttering threats of death

1 count assault with a weapon

3 counts of theft of motor vehicle – motorcycle and two vehicles

1 count of possession of property obtained by crime

1 count of break and enter

2 counts of breach of probation

2 counts of resisting arrest

3 counts of driving while prohibited

1 drug offence

Source: Court Services Online and not confirmed by police – which is surprising.

***

A man was arrested by RCMP earlier this week in connection with a car jacking on Eastside Rd north of OK Falls

Time line: Incident September 19. Stolen vehicle found September 20. Man arrested Tuesday and charges laid Wednesday of this week and new charges today that clearly spell out charges from an incident September 19th

Information Number: 46932, 47042 and 47049

New charges today

47049-1 1 19-Sep-2019 CCC – 267(a) Assault with a weapon Commit SHAWCROSS, JESSE William

47049-1 2 19-Sep-2019 CCC – 348(1)(b) break and enter and commit indictable offence

47049-1 3 20-Sep-2019 CCC – 129(a) wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer