Speaking of old vans January 25, 2019, 8:31 am Not sure of the year of the VW Guess who the driver is ?
Comments
Grant MacPherson says
Come on Jack, give us a hint.
Publisher: Didn’t know Bruce had a brother. I think the guy in the pix has the first name of Alec. (Alex)
A friend of Harry Green.
Cyndy Baranyay says
This person is no doubt Alec McPherson. I am not sure if it is Mc or Mac. Please correct me if I am wrong.
Publisher: Think Mac…… – first name spelling in ??.
Need one of the kids to tell me. Colin? Laura?
Lia Pinske says
Is it Ralph Robinson?
Kyle Fossett says
Is the driver of the van the same guy who runs this website?
Carolyn Madge says
Ralph Robinson? What a blast from the past this photo is!
Publisher: Keep trying this man is from Oliver and he worked for Ralph.
This man’s kids still walk the sidewalks and drive the streets of Oliver. His grandchildren live here
some of the time – when not travelling.