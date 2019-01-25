Speaking of old vans

,

Not sure of the year of the VW

Guess who the driver is ?

Comments

  1. Come on Jack, give us a hint.

    Publisher: Didn’t know Bruce had a brother. I think the guy in the pix has the first name of Alec. (Alex)
    A friend of Harry Green.

    Reply

  2. This person is no doubt Alec McPherson. I am not sure if it is Mc or Mac. Please correct me if I am wrong.

    Publisher: Think Mac…… – first name spelling in ??.

    Need one of the kids to tell me. Colin? Laura?

    Reply

  5. Ralph Robinson? What a blast from the past this photo is!

    Publisher: Keep trying this man is from Oliver and he worked for Ralph.

    This man’s kids still walk the sidewalks and drive the streets of Oliver. His grandchildren live here
    some of the time – when not travelling.

    Reply

