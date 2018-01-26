Spare change ? $110,000 for study

No hospital in Osoyoos

The Town of Osoyoos is seeking competitive proposals from qualified consultants to prepare a feasibility study relating to the development of a community health centre that will provide facilities for the delivery of health care services to the Osoyoos area and visitors. The Town of Osoyoos is a resort municipality with a 5,000 resident population and a “community “population nearing 7,000.

The popularity of the community as a resort community sees the summer population swell to numbers near 20,000. The winter resident population is enhanced by approximately 1200 “snowbirds” that take residency for 2-6 months.

The current local health care service are delivered through the following resources:

• Family practitioners operating in 2 medical clinics. One clinic is under doctor ownership and lease to other doctors and the clinic functions from leased office space. Both clinics have daytime operating hours:

• A Public Health Unit operated by Interior Health;

• Hospital services and emergency care are provided in Oliver, 20 KM from Osoyoos;

• Private practice- dentist, physio, chiropractic and massage clinics.

• Mental Health- private and public

• Medical laboratory

• Natural health practitioners

For purposes of this study “community” is defined as the geographic areas including the Town of Osoyoos, Area “A” of the Regional District and local portions of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

For purposes of this Study the “population” is defined as the community population plus the population that needs to be serviced as a result of tourism activities and winter snow birds.

GOALS

1. To complete a health services gap analysis in our community’s current health delivery system.

2. To determine if and/or how a centralized medical centre delivering multidisciplinary services will assist addressing service gaps or increasing the efficiency of the current system.

3. To determine the potential services and service delivery participants interest in participating in a central health service delivery model.

4. To determine the feasibility of a central health services centre including the physical make-up of the facility, construction costs and the operating costs.

5. To determine if a project of this nature can attract private sector investment for construction and operation or it must be developed by public funding with a cost recovery period identified or a 3P model.

6. To explore current health care funding programs that may assist in facility development

Deliverables of the Study will include the following:

1. Inventory current issues affecting health care service delivery in the community.

2. Inventory and assessment of the community’s current health care service delivery model’s ability to meet current and future needs.

3. Comparison of the current service levels against any available provincial and/or national service benchmarks.

4. Provide assessment of the value-added of central health care services building in medical services delivery and its impacts or relationship to the South Okanagan Health Centre services.

5. Provide examples of working models of centralized health care facilities in communities.

6. Determine working space, administrative areas and related amenities required to service current practitioners, service gaps and potential service amalgamations.

7. Identify how a central health care centre can address the business startup needs of new health care practitioners.

8. Develop preliminary floors plans, ideal location site criteria, identify potential development sites and “D” class construction and operating estimates for a multiservice community health facility that will house services identified in #6 above.

9. Identify housing development opportunities that can be integrated on second and third stories of the building.

10. Provide a summary of public funding sources for this project and an analysis of private sector investment potential or public investment with cost recovery schedule.

11. Using current leasing charges and rental unit charges determine a cost recovery model based on the D class estimates.

All contractor and client communications will be

through the Project Manager,

Barry Romanko,CAO Town of Osoyoos

The consultant will initially meet once with the Health Services Feasibility Study Committee (Committee) for an initial orientation to the project and the health services delivery system. It is intended that the consultants will provide one public consultation session relating to issues identification and develop and implement a consultation strategy with local practitioners and the Interior Health Authority to determine service opportunities from a central facility.

A draft Study will be made available for Committee comment. Final Study results will be presented to Council members and interested members of the public.

Our budget for the contract is limited and in responding to this RFP, consultants should carefully and selectively optimize use of their resources. Interested proponents need to target their methodology and budget to a maximum of $110,000.00.

The Town will provide all meeting sites and advertising.