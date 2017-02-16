South Okanagan’s new integrated transit plan ready to start this summer

Integrated Okanagan Similkameen Transit to begin July is all goes well.

Pictured at right is BC Transit Planner Daniel Pizarro – who was update the RDOS board of directors this morning on updates fares and information that the public will be seeing shortly.

Pizarro however said he needs consent from all participating municipalities first and will tour the region in the next 6 weeks.

Fares likely to be $2.25 – short hop – Osoyoos or Oliver to Penticton. $ 4.50 return and a return trip to Kelowna $11.00. Princeton to Penticton participating, Osoyoos to Penticton participating. All areas from Penticton to Summerland and on to Kelowna. Discounts for a monthly pass and Handy/Dart Service.

He was asked what would happen if some area did not sign on and Pizarro said they would have to revisit the plan again. Most directors optimistic of success after much behind the scenes work on the complaints and suggestions made in the last two years.

A new riders guide and fare information should be released shortly.