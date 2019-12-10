South Okanagan RCMP member to face allegations

Notice of a hearing

Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 9:00 am PST

Commanding Officer of E Division & Constable Ryan Fulcher

Code of Conduct Hearing of the RCMP

1 allegation: section 7.1

Hearing to be held in Penticton, British Columbia

Venue yet to be determined

Conduct hearings

Conduct hearings are initiated in cases where the member’s dismissal is being sought based on the overall circumstances of the allegations. Conduct hearings are formal, court-like processes that are held before a board of one or more persons. Boards have the legal authority to hear evidence, such as sworn testimony, to make determinations as required and, if the contravention(s) is established, to administer various conduct measures including dismissal.

Conduct hearings are open to the public.

Section 7 Discreditable Conduct

7.1

As a member of the RCMP, you should at all times, whether on or off duty, consider how your actions and behaviours will affect your ability to preserve your credibility and the trust of the public. These two elements are necessary to effectively carry out policing duties. Given the nature of your duties and responsibilities, any criminal behaviour would be considered discreditable.

Discreditable behaviour is based on a test that considers how the reasonable person in society, with knowledge of all relevant circumstances, including the realities of policing in general and the RCMP in particular, would view the behavior. It is recognized in law that the behaviour of the member, by reason of their profession as a police officer, is held to a higher standard than that of the ordinary citizen.

Source: RCMP documents, Code of Conduct and RCMP information website.

RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Cst. Fulcher is suspended with pay. Fulcher was assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, at Osoyoos which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in the Southern Interior.

An incident occurred at Penticton in September of 2018 in which an allegation was made by a witness that a person committed an indecent act.

Source: Penticton Herald

ODN can find no provincial court record of a criminal charge, or any schedule for a trial and is pursuing further information from the RCMP.