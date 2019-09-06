SOUTH OKANAGAN CONCERT SOCIETY 2019- 2020 SERIES

Last years season ended with a packed house and a jubilant crowd as the reception saw concert goers in deep conversation with the 8 cellists who performed after coming from major European orchestras. It felt like a major cultural event fulfilling the dreams of those who have worked so hard to make Venables Theatre a huge success.

This year, buoyed by the beauty and unique, exceptional sound of the cello, the Concert Society decided the first concert of the new season on October 4th would be cellist, Ofra Harnoy. Harnoy has established herself on the world concert stage, won 5 Juno awards and is a member of the Order of Canada. She is not to be missed.

Then on November 15th, the dynamic Bergmann Piano Duo perform. With a repertoire that encompasses everything from baroque to contemporary music, they have inspired audiences throughout the world for more than two decades.

January 31st, 2020, songwriter, Lizzy Hoyt, will let us hear why she is now known as one of Canada

Finally, March 20th, the Montreal Guitar Trio is back by popular demand. Guitarists Sebastien Dufour, Glenn Levesque and Marc Morin win over audiences with their virtuosity, rigour, creativity and engaging stage presence. You can hear them in prestigious venues across the world or you can hear them in Oliver! You choose.

Tickets for the series are available now on line @www.venablestheatre.ca or at the theatre box office Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 10 am to 3 pm. Generous sponsors make ticket prices affordable. Any 2 or more tickets in advance are $21/ticket. Single ticket in advance is $23 and at the door $25. Children and youth are only $2.50. Bring kids and grandkids and introduce them to top quality live music.

Talk to friends and join together to get tickets and make winter months a time for extraordinary musical experiences. It is the best way to rise above valley cloud!

contributed: SO Concert Society