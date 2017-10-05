SOSS report with Ali Lantz

Keianna James, The 2017 /2018 BC High School Rodeo Queen

Keianna James is 17 and is a grade 12 student at SOSS. She has been a member of the BC high school Rodeo association going on five years now. Keianna competes in the roping events, barrel racing, and pole bending. She says that she has very strong connections with her horses, and that is her key to success in Rodeo.

James grew up in Oliver with her parents, a brother and a sister. She has lived with horses all of her life, and her inspiration to choose the sport of Rodeo started with her grandparents. Her father coached her, as well as broke and trained the horses that she has learned on.

Keianna says that Rodeo is her passion and it is in her best interest to represent the province of British Columbia as the BC High School Rodeo Queen. She claims that to be a successful Rodeo queen you must be passionate, determined, and responsible. She believes that she has mastered these qualities and that is why she was selected to represent the Rodeo association.