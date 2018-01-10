SOSS report – back to school after a snowy break

“Finding Beauty- Life in a Small Town”
Show Location:
Leza Macdonald Art Gallery
Beyond Bliss
January 18th from 6 pm – 8 pm
Admission is free
Delayed in the mail
Five grade 12 students from SOSS went on an adventure and cut down a large Christmas tree for the main entrance of the school. The boys travelled up logging road 201 above Okanagan Falls, and brought the tree back down on the sled deck of a truck. Thanks to Tyson Marsel, Devon Nemeth, Noah Anderson, Daelen Bontorin, and Josh Agostinho, for their generosity in bringing the spirit of the season to SOSS.
Tracy Harrington, Principal of SOSS
Mrs. Harrington says “Around Christmas time we have lots of spirit activities for both staff and students. We put on a Christmas play, and have spirit days in a theme to do with Christmas. The staff members do secret Santa and their new activity this year was known as the teacher scavenger hunt. Each year we create a Christmas store full of items donated by the staff, so that the kids from the poorer families can have gifts for their families. SOSS has a strong Christmas tradition and I enjoy hearing the joy and laughter coming from the students. Everybody is enjoying and participating in the fun activities that are going on”.
Photos and story: Ali Lantz
