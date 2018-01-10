SOSS report – back to school after a snowy break

“Finding Beauty- Life in a Small Town” Show Location:

Leza Macdonald Art Gallery

Beyond Bliss

January 18th from 6 pm – 8 pm

Admission is free The senior photography students of SOSS toured as a class around Oliver, taking unique photos of structures, alleys, and objects. The goal was to create a show that told a story about living in the small town of Oliver, and to make the run-down areas of our town into beautiful, attractive works of art. It is a chance to see the hidden beauty of Oliver. Also on display – our photography 11/12 collaboration with Mrs. Chenier’s Kindergarten class from OES. Featured photographs: Ryder McVicar – blowing bubbles – by Jordan Bayda (above) Basketball net photo by Ali Lantz, Shopping cart photo by Japleen Aujla

Christmas Spirit at SOSS

Five grade 12 students from SOSS went on an adventure and cut down a large Christmas tree for the main entrance of the school. The boys travelled up logging road 201 above Okanagan Falls, and brought the tree back down on the sled deck of a truck. Thanks to Tyson Marsel, Devon Nemeth, Noah Anderson, Daelen Bontorin, and Josh Agostinho, for their generosity in bringing the spirit of the season to SOSS.

Tracy Harrington, Principal of SOSS

Mrs. Harrington says “Around Christmas time we have lots of spirit activities for both staff and students. We put on a Christmas play, and have spirit days in a theme to do with Christmas. The staff members do secret Santa and their new activity this year was known as the teacher scavenger hunt. Each year we create a Christmas store full of items donated by the staff, so that the kids from the poorer families can have gifts for their families. SOSS has a strong Christmas tradition and I enjoy hearing the joy and laughter coming from the students. Everybody is enjoying and participating in the fun activities that are going on”.

Photos and story: Ali Lantz