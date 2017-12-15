High School photography class project on display – Main St. Oliver

Local photography class out in the community – a photo report from SOSS student Ali Lantz

The SOSS grade nine/ten split photography class has been taking photos at local businesses of Oliver, to improve and show their photography skills to the community.

Teacher Lindsey McVicar has planned field trips to Hair Friends, No Frills, Al’s Bakery and Deli, Flower Fantasy and Gifts, the Public Library, Shoppers Drug Mart , and the Fire Department.

The students photos will be shown in the SOSS semester end photography show, and will potentially be on display at the businesses.