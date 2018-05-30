SOSS grad and valedictorian hired as Food Action staff

Hello everyone,

My name is Caitlyn Bennett, for the next year I’ll be working as the Food Action Coordinator for the Town of Oliver. I will be working alongside our many community partners to start the implementation of the Food Secure Oliver plan.

As part of our community engagement strategy, I want to try something new! I’ll be posting regular informal updates for the community here on Oliver Daily News. I hope the community can engage with the materials posted here; I will share local information and spotlight different aspects of the Food Secure Oliver plan.

To start it off, I want to introduce myself to the community. I had the pleasure of growing up in Oliver and working in local tourism each summer. I have spent the last 4 years, in Calgary double majoring in Communications and Media Studies and Political Science. It was there that I developed an interest in Food Security. I volunteered with the Campus Community Kitchen a unique campus club that taught participants how to cook a healthy meal at a student friendly cost, at the end of each meal students could take home leftovers and the recipe. In 2016/2017 I co-coordinated the UCalgary branch of Meal Exchange, a national non-profit that connects students with information on food insecurity, and local resources to help reduce it. Together we ran a food drive style fundraiser on Halloween known as ‘Trick or Eat’ this event required a huge marketing campaign and culminated in a door to door costumed food collection competition. This year with the Humanitarian Alliance I had the opportunity to help plan and emcee the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Conference held on our campus. My involvement in these groups was invaluable, I learned many tangible skills such as event planning, management, and marketing. But most importantly I developed a passion for work and research that helps unite people with sustainable, local, affordable, and ethical food sources in their community.

I am looking forward to the year ahead and cannot wait to get started on this project within our community.

You can find the full plan at www.oliver.ca

For any questions on Food Security in Oliver, I can be reached at FoodSecure@oliver.ca

Publisher: Caitlyn has promised a series of reports to be published on ODN over the next ten months.