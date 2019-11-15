Soon – no more plastic bags at BC liquor outlets..

Your bottle of Sauvignon and cans of craft beer will now be bagged in paper bags instead of plastic at all B.C. Liquor Stores.

The B.C. government has selected Richmond-based bag manufacturer Bulldog Bag to provide paper bags to all 197 locations owned and operated by the province.

Vancouver Island stores will first make the switch on Nov. 25, followed by Metro Vancouver on Feb. 3, 2020. The rest of the province will convert by March 9, 2020.

The province says the switch is meant to curb growing plastic pollution, fuelled by single-use plastics. The B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch distributes about 22 million plastic bags per year to B.C. Liquor Stores throughout the province.

“Too often, single-use plastics end up polluting our oceans, waterways, parks and forests,” B.C. Attorney General David Eby said in a statement.

“At a minimum, the action taken today will mean that there will be 22 million fewer plastic bags in the landfill.”

Source: CBC