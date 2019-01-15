Sometimes progress is slow,,,,,,,

A wonderful shot of Riverside Place (highrise condo) on the foot of McKinney Rd – I had thought at the time the “lights are on and no one home” BUT

Checked with Town of Oliver building inspector Wayde Bill this morning – Both the top floor and the 3rd floor approved for occupancy with a scheduled visit today to look at

the 2nd floor.

The development is 30 units in total with underground parking. Bliss could not confirm the # of suites with permits and those without.

Best of luck – I am sure the neighbours will be pleased – some of them have waited almost 30 years to see completion of the project.

***

Without getting to a larger story the Oliver Landing Project of 12 units started a number of years ago at the corner of Co-op Avenue and Sawmill Rd has sold 4 units with occupancy permits granted.

A contractor continues to work slowly to finish the remaining 8 housing units.