Something to think about with Joseph Seiler

Walk

The advent of the first step in learning to walk is a time for celebration. To walk is to get the head up, fully expand the chest and to run. Walking is, for most of us, taken for granted. Without walking I am imprisoned, restricted to experiencing what my senses can tell me about my immediate surroundings. When I decide to walk my world expands and I become more a contributing partner in the world. You too

Where and why we walk can strongly contribute to how we walk. A walk in the park has a unique quality to it. Gentle, free, fresh and reflective. Not like how the model walks down the runway. The walk to the podium to deliver an acceptance speech is different than if we walk to deliver the body count after a crash disaster. Leaving the podium after receiving an award or medal is again a unique walk

To walk is not always to do so using our legs. One can walk the talk and walk the line and walk proud without moving at all. To walk can be a way of being. It speaks to commitment, consistency and reliability. To walk the line is to stay true and do what is needed to keep a commitment. Johnny Cash sang a song about it and the movie about him is called Walk The Line. Go Johnny

To go at a walk is to move at a category of speed. To walk is to amble, leisurely move, to advance and make headway. To engage a course of action or a way of life is to adopt or walk in that manner. To start to walk is to begin a course of action that could increase in momentum and become momentous. They voted to walk toward a particular ideal. It can be a tentative beginning to a huge destination

To walk off is to leave, sometimes without saying a word. One can become lost or one can declare themselves as separated by walking off. To walk on is to persevere, to stay the course, to be stalwart in continuing. It can also mean to trample, to disrespect or discount something like an ideal. To walk out, quit or go on strike is a physical expression of deep dissatisfaction.

It can also show self preservation and be very healthy.