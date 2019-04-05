Solar energy – the way of the future?

With the increase in consumer demand, rising electricity rates, certain municipal incentives and affordable lending options, solar power is on the rise in the Okanagan. SkyFire Energy has been a key player right from the beginning. They have an impressive portfolio of installations including many of the largest installations in Western Canada including the Okanagan College and Penticton Secondary Schools.

“The price of solar energy has steadily fallen so that an amortized solar system cost is at or better than the cost of buying power from the grid in most cases,” says Dave Kelly, CEO, and Founder of SkyFire. While there is still an upfront cost to investing in a solar system, there are financing options available through most banking institutions. Unlike most home improvements, which depreciate in value with age, solar panels will increase in value over time as electricity prices rise.

On April 27th SkyFire Energy will be sharing their 18 years of experience and expertise by hosting free solar 101 workshops at their office space at 102-485 Warren Avenue E Penticton from 11 am – 3 pm.

At the workshop, attendees will learn if their home or business is ideal for solar, what the estimated cost and return on investment will be and what special circumstances to consider when installing solar in the Okanagan. Landon Aldridge, COO, and the team will be available to answer any other questions attendees have.

South Okanagan in Canada – solar customers receive the additional benefit of receiving credit for any excess power returned to the grid from their solar system. In addition to decreasing energy costs and increasing property value, solar power also benefits the planet with no pollution and water use required at the time of generation.

To put this in perspective, the Okanagan actually receives 25% more sunlight than Berlin — one of the world’s largest producers of solar electricity.