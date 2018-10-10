“Socks and Mitts” – a drive to create awareness about peer pressure and addictions

As part of the “Stay On Side” Drug awareness and Education program, Oliver Elementary School is once again sponsoring a socks and mitts drive for the month of October. We would like to raise the awareness to youth about peer pressure, drugs, alcohol abuse, and addiction.

If you would be willing to donate lightly used or new adult sized socks and/or mittens, OES will have a bin that you can put your donations in at the front lobby. These donations are being brought to Downtown Eastside Vancouver by the Penticton Vees Junior Hockey players in November to hand out to those affected by addictions and mental health issues.

Please help us how others that we want to make a difference in their lives!

Mrs. Basso’s class, Grade 6, OES