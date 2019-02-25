So you thought fresh California veggies and fruit are expensive

We were shopping at Gelson’s in Rancho Mirage, California. Gelson’s is described as a “gourmet food market and deli”. There was a very nice display of these apples and of course, I had to buy a bag!! They cost $4.99 (US) a pound. Do you think they were picked and packed in Oliver???
Cheers, Ted & Torrey Allen
Comments
neil seidler says
Over the years I have come to notice that the smaller apples, as these appear to be, come from the northern part of the valley. It appears to me that one reason might be they may not thin their apple trees as well as our local farmers do. I’ve noticed apples in the markets that say large but are actually small or medium in size, this may have something to do with Health Canada’s new eating guide, or not. I for one like a baseball sized or a bit larger apple when I eat them fresh, and a bit bigger if I have to peel them for cooking. I also miss the days when Goldens were golden not green. They had flavour then. I miss Winesap and Winter Banana apples too. Just sitting here wondering how many bins of apples I have picked in my younger days. Sometimes starting to pick as soon as I could see the apples on the tree until it was too dark to see them hanging there. There were days that I had to wait for the frost to go, or risk getting ice cold hands even with gloves on. Now I’m thinking of all the farmers I used to pick for, oh so many, and made good wages from them all.