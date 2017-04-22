So…. you asked

Whether natural or mechanical, homes need ventilation. They are no longer built to leak heat and moisture the way they used to be; we now build them as airtight as we can. This makes mechanical ventilation essential in a high performance home.

How much fresh air is enough?

How much fresh air comes in through the building envelope?

What is the difference between an HRV and an ERV?

How do you choose between an HRV and an ERV?

How much fresh air is required and the best way to provide it are important issues. Energy recovery from exhaust air is becoming common place in cold regions, and two types of equipment can do this- an HRV (Heat Recovery Ventilation) and an ERV (Energy Recovery Ventilation.

Both HRVs and ERVs are somewhat new to mainstream home construction, and can often be confused. In an effort to clear that up, we will first explore why ventilation is so crucial, then explain the options and their best applications.