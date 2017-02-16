New offices being built in Penticton for SOICS

Construction of the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Service’s new headquarters at 340 Ellis Street pictured above.

Work on the new 4,000-square-foot space on what is currently a vacant lot is expected to be complete in August. The building will feature classrooms, a child-minding facility, computer lab and meeting space.

SOICS, which is currently located further south on Main Street, helps immigrants settle, find work, develop skills and start a life in Canada. Each year, it serves approximately 1,500 clients from 60 different countries.

SOICS has a second office on Main Street in Oliver.