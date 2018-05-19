Domestic violence – stats show this is on the rise

Source: RCMP quarterly report

Target Prolific Offenders

Construction Theft ‐ A break and enter to a large construction site at Phantom Creek Winesresulted in the theft of high value construction equipment. The initial value of the theft wasapproximately $270,000. Oliver RCMP were able to recover a majority of the construction equipmentto a value of $230,000 dollars and return it to the construction company.

Arson Leads to Assault ‐ A male started a fire in the cardboard recycling container behind the Oliver Mall. The male was identified and arrested the same day, charged for multiple Criminal Offences including Arson. Ten days later the same male was arrested for using an axe to break into a local business and during the arrest he attempted to strike the RCMP dog with the axe. He has been charged with multiple serious Criminal Code Offences and remains in custody.

Regional Criminals ‐ On March 7, 2018. Osoyoos detachment received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the hills above the Osoyoos Golf Course. Members attended the area on a UTV and located a 36‐year‐old male from Summerland and 21‐year‐old female from Penticton stuck in deep mud. The two were in a vehicle owned by an Osoyoos resident who is known to associate with very active property offenders. Although nothing criminal was found on them at the time, Osoyoos detachment continues to monitor this group including a subsequent arrest of the male for an outstanding warrant. Investigations continue into this group who are believed to be responsible for an increase in property crime in the area.

No Holiday ‐ During the month of March, Osoyoos Detachment responded to several calls of break and enters and thefts from recreational trailers/motorhomes on Lakeshore Drive. In one instance the suspect entered a unit while the owners were sleeping and stole a wallet as well as the owner’s vehicle. A great deal of resources and time was spent investigating these occurrences and in early April a 51‐year‐old male was arrested. He is currently facing charges on one of the break and enters. Police are still actively investigating the others and expect more charges to follow. Although the male had been residing in Osoyoos in 2014, he had left for a few years and spent some time in jail after Osoyoos RCMP arrested and charged him for other break and enters to recreational vehicles. It is believed he only returned within a month.

Production for the Purpose of Trafficking – On March 8th FIS assisted FSOC and the Clandestine Lab team with a search warrant at a rural residence near Osoyoos. The residence was used for the production of methamphetamines.