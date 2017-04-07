Snowfall alert cancelled for any part of Okanagan

Before you can confirm something it is gone.

Earlier: Snowfall warning this morning for the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the routes.

“An approaching frontal system will move northward across the B.C. Southern Interior this morning,” says Environment Canada. “Snow will begin early this morning then taper off to a few flurries or showers after the front passes later today.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.